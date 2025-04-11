Left Menu

Kashmiri Cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Barred from Prayers Amid Controversy Over Waqf Amendment Act

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir's chief cleric, was placed under house arrest on Friday, preventing him from delivering his sermon at Jamia Masjid. This incident coincides with the controversy over the Waqf Amendment Act, which has raised concerns among the Muslim community regarding significant changes to the management of religious endowments.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the prominent leader of the Hurriyat Conference and chief cleric of Kashmir, was under house arrest on Friday, preventing him from leading congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta. The incident has sparked criticism over governmental actions influenced by the Waqf Amendment Act.

The Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of various religious bodies, expressed their concern over the new law, claiming it diminishes Muslim authority in managing Waqf properties traditionally observed under Islamic principles. This law reportedly allows non-Muslims to be appointed to Waqf Boards, creating religious and cultural apprehensions.

Amid growing unease, the MMU reaffirmed its support to the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, urging the Muslim community to unite against these changes. Public denouncements took place across Jammu and Kashmir, with the resolution being read in mosques and shrines, drawing strong public support for the Mirwaiz and against the Waqf Act revisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

