Anticipatory Bail Granted to Balachandra Menon Amid 17-Year-Old Allegations

The Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to actor-director Balachandra Menon, accused of outraging a female actor's modesty during a 2007 film shoot. The complaint emerged 17 years later, following the Justice Hema Committee report's release. Menon argued the charge aimed to tarnish his reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:01 IST
bail
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to venerable actor and director Balachandra Menon, who faces charges related to a 2007 incident, wherein he allegedly outraged a female actor's modesty during a film shoot.

Presiding over the case, Justice P V Kunhikrishnan allowed the bail plea, highlighting that the complaint arose 17 years post-incident, shortly after the release of the Justice Hema Committee report. Menon maintained that the allegations were intended to impugn his reputation, emphasizing his extensive cinematic contributions and national honors, including the Padma Shri award.

The Court emphasized men's entitlement to dignity and pride, directing Menon to submit to investigation within two weeks. Menon faces charges under several IPC sections but has been released on conditional bail, requiring a bond and due cooperation with investigators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

