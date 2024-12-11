Left Menu

Empowering Futures: Allstate India's Impactful Journey with Project Nirmiti

Project Nirmiti, a collaborative initiative by Allstate India and NGO partners, is celebrating its second year of empowering women in underserved communities with essential skills for financial independence. With 280 women trained, the program aims to create transformative impacts within families and communities through skill-building and financial literacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Allstate India recently marked a milestone in its project, Nirmiti, celebrating its second year of success in empowering women from underserved communities. At the heart of this transformative initiative are the 140 women who completed foundational job skills and progressed to advance their expertise.

The 2nd Valedictory Ceremony, held at Pune's Kasturba Hall, honored these women, recognizing their new skills in micro-entrepreneurship and employability. The project's success has been evident as over 120 previously trained women are already boosting their families' financial well-being.

Tanay Kediyal, Managing Director of Allstate India, lauded the women's resilience as he distributed essential job equipment. Project Nirmiti, in partnership with Vivek Vyaspeeth and Swarajya, continues to support skill-building and financial literacy, underscoring Allstate India's mission to foster community empowerment.

