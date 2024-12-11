Meeting of Generations: The Kapoors and Modi Unite Ahead of Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with the Kapoor family as they prepare to celebrate the centenary of legendary actor Raj Kapoor's birth. During the meeting, held on Tuesday, the family extended a personal invitation to Modi for the upcoming Raj Kapoor Film Festival.

While conversing with the Kapoors, which included Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Modi expressed a keen interest in meeting their children, Taimur and Jeh. Modi shared memories of meeting Saif's father, interjecting humorously about his hopes to connect with the youngest generation.

The discussion also touched on Raj Kapoor's indelible influence globally, with Modi advocating for a documentary to commemorate his contributions, especially in Eastern and Central Europe. Kareena Kapoor noted the significance of the occasion, emphasizing it was a dream fulfilled to meet the Prime Minister.

