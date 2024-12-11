Left Menu

Pushpa 2: Blazing Fast to Box Office Glory

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' achieved the remarkable feat of crossing Rs 1000 crore globally within six days of its release. Directed by Sukumar, this sequel captivated audiences in multiple languages and is now among the fastest Indian films to reach this milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:20 IST
Pushpa 2: Blazing Fast to Box Office Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a cinematic triumph, Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has shattered records, reaching the Rs 1000 crore mark globally in just six days.

Directed by Sukumar, this sequel to the 2021 blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise' was released on December 5 and is offered in various languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Lauded for its success, production house Mythri Movie Makers announced the achievement on social media, highlighting its rapid commercial success and solidifying its spot among cinema greats like 'Dangal' and 'Baahubali 2'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024