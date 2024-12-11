Pushpa 2: Blazing Fast to Box Office Glory

In a cinematic triumph, Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has shattered records, reaching the Rs 1000 crore mark globally in just six days.

Directed by Sukumar, this sequel to the 2021 blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise' was released on December 5 and is offered in various languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Lauded for its success, production house Mythri Movie Makers announced the achievement on social media, highlighting its rapid commercial success and solidifying its spot among cinema greats like 'Dangal' and 'Baahubali 2'.

