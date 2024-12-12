Left Menu

Lionsgate's Dilemma and Hollywood's Buzz

The entertainment industry sees a potential shake-up as Anson Funds Management takes a stake in Lionsgate Studios, advocating for its sale amid governance and box-office challenges. Concurrently, intriguing new projects like 'Kraven The Hunter' and shifts in NFL's collaborations spotlight Hollywood's dynamic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 10:26 IST
In recent entertainment news, activist investor Anson Funds Management has acquired a stake in Lionsgate Studios, proposing several strategic options, including a possible sale of the company, Bloomberg News revealed on Tuesday. This development arrives during a period of corporate governance struggles and box-office disappointments for Lionsgate, notably the failure of the film 'Megalopolis.'

Meanwhile, 'Kraven The Hunter,' a fresh spin on Marvel adaptations, offers a gritty narrative infused with gangster film elements as director plans to leverage an R rating for more graphic content. Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars, exploring the troubled origins of his character Kraven, amid familial conflicts.

On the sports front, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated that allegations against Jay-Z aren't affecting the NFL's alliance with his Roc Nation label, which manages the Super Bowl halftime show. Furthermore, actor Gerard Butler transitions from action hero roles to portraying a musical Santa Claus in an upcoming holiday film.

