SpaceX and ULA Secure Major Pentagon Launch Contract as Sahara Reveals Ancient Secrets

SpaceX and ULA are set to win a significant US Space Force contract to launch sensitive satellites, while new research uncovers a mysterious human lineage in the once-lush Sahara Desert. Additionally, a SpaceX crew returned safely after a unique polar-orbiting mission, marking another milestone for private space travel.

SpaceX and United Launch Alliance (ULA) are anticipated to obtain a lucrative contract with the U.S. Space Force. The agreement aims to deploy some of the Pentagon's critical satellites, with decisions expected to be announced on Friday, as per sources familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, in a different corner of news, archaeological discoveries reveal that the inhospitable Sahara Desert, once verdant and lively, hosted a previously unknown human lineage around 7,000 years ago. This adds to our understanding of the Earth's climatic and cultural history.

Additionally, the space sector witnessed another achievement with SpaceX's Fram2 crew's return to Earth after a unique mission, navigating a never-before-flown polar orbit trajectory under the leadership of Maltese investor Chun Wang.

