SpaceX and United Launch Alliance (ULA) are anticipated to obtain a lucrative contract with the U.S. Space Force. The agreement aims to deploy some of the Pentagon's critical satellites, with decisions expected to be announced on Friday, as per sources familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, in a different corner of news, archaeological discoveries reveal that the inhospitable Sahara Desert, once verdant and lively, hosted a previously unknown human lineage around 7,000 years ago. This adds to our understanding of the Earth's climatic and cultural history.

Additionally, the space sector witnessed another achievement with SpaceX's Fram2 crew's return to Earth after a unique mission, navigating a never-before-flown polar orbit trajectory under the leadership of Maltese investor Chun Wang.

