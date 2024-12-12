Alma Lasers Launches Profhilo® in Thailand: Aesthetic Industry Game-Changer
Alma Lasers launches Profhilo®, a groundbreaking dermal bio-remodeler, in Thailand. Approved by TFDA, the product offers a new benchmark in aesthetic care, focusing on skin rejuvenation through NAHYCO® technology. This strategic move aims to enhance Alma's presence in the lucrative Southeast Asian market.
Alma Lasers, a Sisram Medical entity known for its energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, proudly announced its new subsidiary establishment in Thailand. This development coincides with the launch of Profhilo®, an innovative dermal bio-remodeler distributed exclusively by the company in Thailand.
Profhilo®, recently greenlit by Thailand's Food and Drug Administration for facial and neck applications, is designed to assist in tissue repair for acne scars and laxity. The product sets a high standard for aesthetic treatments in Thailand, available now for local practitioners.
This strategic expansion into Thailand underscores Alma's vision to become a leading player in Southeast Asia's aesthetic treatment market, a sector experiencing rapid growth with Thailand at its forefront. The introduction of Profhilo® marks a significant milestone in their global injectables business portfolio.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Northeast India: Gateway to Southeast Asia, Rich in Culture and Heritage
Körber and Iron Mountain Unite for Cutting-Edge Warehouse Automation in Southeast Asia
Devastating Floods Ravage Southeast Asia: A Regional Crisis Unfolds
Monsoon Mayhem: Southeast Asia Struggles Amid Devastating Floods
Southeast Asia Braces for Second Wave of Torrential Rains