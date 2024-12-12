Left Menu

Alma Lasers Launches Profhilo® in Thailand: Aesthetic Industry Game-Changer

Alma Lasers launches Profhilo®, a groundbreaking dermal bio-remodeler, in Thailand. Approved by TFDA, the product offers a new benchmark in aesthetic care, focusing on skin rejuvenation through NAHYCO® technology. This strategic move aims to enhance Alma's presence in the lucrative Southeast Asian market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caesarea | Updated: 12-12-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 11:01 IST
Alma Lasers, a Sisram Medical entity known for its energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, proudly announced its new subsidiary establishment in Thailand. This development coincides with the launch of Profhilo®, an innovative dermal bio-remodeler distributed exclusively by the company in Thailand.

Profhilo®, recently greenlit by Thailand's Food and Drug Administration for facial and neck applications, is designed to assist in tissue repair for acne scars and laxity. The product sets a high standard for aesthetic treatments in Thailand, available now for local practitioners.

This strategic expansion into Thailand underscores Alma's vision to become a leading player in Southeast Asia's aesthetic treatment market, a sector experiencing rapid growth with Thailand at its forefront. The introduction of Profhilo® marks a significant milestone in their global injectables business portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

