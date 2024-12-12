Indian Cinema Shines at the Global Sustainability Film Awards

Indian cinema made a notable mark at the 13th tve Global Sustainability Film Awards, with 'The Kumbaya Story' triumphing in the Transforming Society Short Film category at the prestigious BAFTA venue. Produced by Kumbaya Producer Co. Ltd, the film tells the compelling story of women empowered through weaving.

Also noteworthy is India's entry 'GOBUK- Harmony in the Highlands,' which was shortlisted in the Young Filmmakers category, spotlighting sustainable tourism. Meanwhile, 'Laapataa Ladies' secured a spot on the shortlist for the Founder's Award as India's Oscars 2025 entry in the Best International Feature category.

Further afield, Kenyan film 'NAWI' took the Founder's Award in the Feature category, drawing attention to the issue of child brides, and Canadian documentary '500 Days in the Wild' won its own Founder's Award for exploring an arduous journey across Canada. Surina Narula, founder of tve GSFA, underscored the importance of films addressing crucial social issues.

