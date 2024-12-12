Jared Leto in Talks to Join Star-Studded Cast of JFK Thriller 'Assassination'

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto is on the brink of confirming his participation in the ensemble cast of 'Assassination', a much-anticipated thriller directed by esteemed filmmaker Barry Levinson. According to Deadline, the film revolves around the iconic assassination of President John F. Kennedy and already boasts a lineup of major stars such as Al Pacino, Jessica Chastain, Brendan Fraser, and Bryan Cranston.

Leto's negotiations are reportedly nearing their conclusion, even though an official agreement has yet to be finalized, as per recent reports sourced by Deadline. Known for his Oscar-winning performance in 'The Dallas Buyers Club', Leto is set to bring his talents to this intriguing murder mystery, co-scripted by celebrated writer David Mamet, along with Levinson and Sam Bromell.

The narrative of 'Assassination' focuses on Dorothy Kilgallen, a prominent crime reporter played by Chastain, who becomes skeptical of the official story that Lee Harvey Oswald was the sole assassin of JFK. Using her influence and investigative prowess, Kilgallen embarks on a perilous quest to find the real murderer, facing formidable opposition from the CIA, FBI, and Mafia, all intent on suppressing the truth.

The project is being produced by Corey Large and Jason Sosnoff, with Large also managing the funding. Executive producers on board include John Burnham, Bernie Gewissler, Pia Patatian, and Jordan Nott. Patatian, formerly of Arclight, will oversee global distribution rights through her newly established company, Cloud 9, which launched the project at the American Film Market last month, according to Deadline.

Production for 'Assassination' is scheduled to commence in Boston in early 2025, drawing significant attention from industry insiders. (ANI)

