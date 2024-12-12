Left Menu

Bangladesh Delegation to Honor 1971 Victory at Vijay Diwas in Kolkata

A Bangladesh delegation is expected to attend the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata on December 16. The event marks the victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan in the 1971 war and includes participation by 'Mukti Jodhas' and serving Bangladesh Armed Forces officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:01 IST
Bangladesh Delegation to Honor 1971 Victory at Vijay Diwas in Kolkata
Indian Army Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Bangladesh delegation is expected to participate in the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata on December 16, commemorating the Indian Armed Forces' victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, defense sources indicated on Thursday.

'Mukti Jodhas' along with serving officers from the Bangladesh Armed Forces historically attend the event hosted by the Indian Army's Eastern Command.

A series of programs, including wreath laying at the Vijay Smarak, will be held by the Eastern Command to mark the victory, while Bangladesh has faced internal challenges following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024