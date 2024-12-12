Bangladesh Delegation to Honor 1971 Victory at Vijay Diwas in Kolkata

A Bangladesh delegation is expected to participate in the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata on December 16, commemorating the Indian Armed Forces' victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, defense sources indicated on Thursday.

'Mukti Jodhas' along with serving officers from the Bangladesh Armed Forces historically attend the event hosted by the Indian Army's Eastern Command.

A series of programs, including wreath laying at the Vijay Smarak, will be held by the Eastern Command to mark the victory, while Bangladesh has faced internal challenges following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government.

