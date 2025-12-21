Left Menu

1971 War Battalion Returns to Tripura Amidst Bangladesh Unrest

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced the deployment of an Army battalion involved in the 1971 Indo-Pak war to the state amid rising tensions in neighboring Bangladesh. The move is a response to potential unrest that could impact India, as discussed at a BJP legal cell event.

Updated: 21-12-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 18:33 IST
1971 War Battalion Returns to Tripura Amidst Bangladesh Unrest
Chief Minister Manik Saha of Tripura revealed the deployment of an Army battalion historically active in the 1971 Indo-Pak war to the northeastern state. This strategic move comes amid escalating tensions in neighboring Bangladesh, sparking concerns about regional security.

Saha, addressing attendees at a BJP legal cell meeting, reported continuously updating federal authorities in Delhi about the unfolding situation in Bangladesh and potential repercussions for India. The deployed battalion previously trained Mukti Bahini forces and participated significantly in the 1971 conflict.

Expressing confidence in India's leadership, Saha pointed fingers at Pakistan for inciting unrest in Bangladesh, alleging destabilizing plots post-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's compelled departure and criticizing Muhammad Yunus's appointment as chief advisor as a premeditated act against Indian interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

