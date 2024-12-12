Left Menu

Championing Hindi: A Call for Inclusivity in Scotland's Public Messaging

Dr Sandesh Gulhane, a Scottish Indian member of the Scottish Parliament, urges the Scottish government to include Hindi in public messaging campaigns, highlighting it as the third most spoken language globally and essential for Scotland's significant Indian immigrant community. His efforts draw from his experience as a GP and his political role.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane, a Scottish Indian member of the Scottish Parliament, has initiated a call for the inclusion of Hindi in public health messages. Recognizing Indians as the second-largest immigrant group in Scotland, he highlighted Hindi's global significance in parliamentary discussions in Edinburgh.

Gulhane, the shadow cabinet secretary for health, stressed the absence of Hindi in numerous public health languages, despite it being the third most spoken language worldwide. He urged Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes to ensure Hindi is a part of multilingual communications, considering the substantial Hindi-speaking population comparable to Perth.

Responding to Gulhane's call, Forbes acknowledged the importance of accessibility in government materials for Hindi speakers. With roots in both the medical field and politics, Gulhane remains committed to fostering India-Scotland ties and improving pathways for Indian professionals within the Scottish NHS.

