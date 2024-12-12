Left Menu

Anupam Sud's Artistic Odyssey: A Full Circle

An upcoming exhibition titled 'Anupam Sud: The Journey A Full Circle' at Palette Art Gallery showcases over 60 artworks by veteran artist Anupam Sud, highlighting her influential career in printmaking. The exhibition marks a pivotal moment in her career, reflecting on her evolution and impact in the art world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:04 IST
Anupam Sud's Artistic Odyssey: A Full Circle
exhibition
  • Country:
  • India

Anupam Sud, the renowned Indian printmaker, will be honored in a retrospective exhibition titled 'Anupam Sud: The Journey A Full Circle.' Highlighting over 60 of her works, this exhibition spans five decades, showcasing the pioneering contributions she has made to the art of printmaking.

Opening on December 14 at Palette Art Gallery, this month-long event delves into Sud's artistic evolution, from her early 1970s creations to her more recent experimental collages developed during the pandemic. It offers a unique perspective on her career dedicated to pushing the boundaries of traditional mediums.

Reflecting on her journey, Sud notes the transformative nature of this exhibition as it coincides with a challenging time in her printmaking practice. Her work demonstrates a profound understanding of urban society's evolving concerns, capturing them in a timeless manner.

Born in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, in 1944, Sud has been a prominent figure in international art circles, with her work displayed at prestigious venues like the Victoria and Albert Museum in London and the International Biennale in Florence. The exhibition will conclude on February 7, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024