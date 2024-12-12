Anupam Sud's Artistic Odyssey: A Full Circle

Anupam Sud, the renowned Indian printmaker, will be honored in a retrospective exhibition titled 'Anupam Sud: The Journey A Full Circle.' Highlighting over 60 of her works, this exhibition spans five decades, showcasing the pioneering contributions she has made to the art of printmaking.

Opening on December 14 at Palette Art Gallery, this month-long event delves into Sud's artistic evolution, from her early 1970s creations to her more recent experimental collages developed during the pandemic. It offers a unique perspective on her career dedicated to pushing the boundaries of traditional mediums.

Reflecting on her journey, Sud notes the transformative nature of this exhibition as it coincides with a challenging time in her printmaking practice. Her work demonstrates a profound understanding of urban society's evolving concerns, capturing them in a timeless manner.

Born in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, in 1944, Sud has been a prominent figure in international art circles, with her work displayed at prestigious venues like the Victoria and Albert Museum in London and the International Biennale in Florence. The exhibition will conclude on February 7, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)