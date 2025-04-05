RZLER: Bridging Global Luxury and Indian Artistry

RZLER, a premier U.S. fashion house, has launched its luxury lifestyle brand in India, beginning with a flagship perfume boutique on Pune's JM Road. This marks the commencement of an ambitious expansion plan across major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, showcasing a seamless blend of American styles and global luxury.

RZLER redefines elegance through the influence of contemporary slang 'rizzler,' popular with Gen Z for charisma and effortless style. The company's digital strategies include expanding its presence on Amazon India, Flipkart, and Nykaa, alongside partnerships with Q-commerce platforms to enhance accessibility to its premium scents across the subcontinent.

Founder Jason Averill integrates India's rich textile legacy and artisanal craftsmanship into RZLER's philosophy, aiming to create a modern global lifestyle. The brand's future offerings will feature tailored suits, luxurious handbags, and bold apparel, establishing India as a key market for its globally inspired luxury vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)