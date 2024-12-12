Left Menu

Modi Unveils Major Projects in Prayagraj Ahead of Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Prayagraj to perform religious rituals and unveil projects worth Rs 5,500 crore, enhancing the city's infrastructure ahead of Mahakumbh Mela 2025. The upgrades include roads, bridges, sewage systems, temple corridors, and a digital assistant for spiritual tourism.

Updated: 12-12-2024 18:25 IST

  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Prayagraj on Friday, where he will partake in religious rituals and unveil several key development projects. These moves are part of the government's strategy to enhance infrastructure in anticipation of the Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

Upon arrival around 12:15 PM, Modi will begin with a ceremonial pooja at the Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge. This will be followed by visits to the Akshay Vata Vriksh, Hanuman Mandir, and Saraswati Koop for further religious observances. His itinerary also includes touring an exhibition site dedicated to Mahakumbh preparations.

The prime minister will inaugurate multiple development projects, collectively valued at around Rs 5,500 crore. These initiatives focus on infrastructure improvements, such as constructing road overbridges, flyovers, and permanent ghats. Efforts also include preventing sewage from entering the Ganga, enhancing drinking water, and upgrading power supply. Additionally, Modi will launch projects to facilitate spiritual tourism, including the unveiling of key temple corridors and a chatbot service for real-time Mela updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

