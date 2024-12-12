Exploring Humanity's Journey in 'Parikrama': A River, a Teenage Boy, and an Italian Filmmaker

Indo-Italian film 'Parikrama' follows the narrative of a migrant teenager and an Italian documentary maker along the Narmada River. Directed by Goutam Ghose, it addresses ecological threats and survival struggles without being overtly political.

The film, starring Marco Leonardi and Aryan Badkul, started production in 2019, but faced delays due to the Covid pandemic. It received an enthusiastic response during its screening at the Kolkata International Film Festival.

Plans are underway to release 'Parikrama' by early 2025, with anticipation building for its thematic exploration of two lives intertwined with nature's course.

