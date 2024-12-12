Left Menu

Exploring Humanity's Journey in 'Parikrama': A River, a Teenage Boy, and an Italian Filmmaker

Parikrama, an Indo-Italian film showcased at the Kolkata International Film Festival, depicts the journey of a migrant teen and an Italian filmmaker focusing on the Narmada River. It explores themes of human connection and environmental challenges, aiming for a 2025 release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indo-Italian film 'Parikrama' follows the narrative of a migrant teenager and an Italian documentary maker along the Narmada River. Directed by Goutam Ghose, it addresses ecological threats and survival struggles without being overtly political.

The film, starring Marco Leonardi and Aryan Badkul, started production in 2019, but faced delays due to the Covid pandemic. It received an enthusiastic response during its screening at the Kolkata International Film Festival.

Plans are underway to release 'Parikrama' by early 2025, with anticipation building for its thematic exploration of two lives intertwined with nature's course.

(With inputs from agencies.)

