Hilton Honors Hosts Exclusive Culinary Event with Sidharth Malhotra
Hilton Honors' guest loyalty program is hosting its first South Asian private celebrity event featuring Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra. The event at Conrad Bengaluru offers members a unique dining experience with a menu inspired by Sidharth. Members can redeem, buy, or pool Points to attend this exclusive occasion.
Bengaluru, India – In a milestone move, Hilton Honors is all set to host its inaugural celebrity-driven dining experience with Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra in South Asia. The exclusive event will unfold at the lavish Conrad Bengaluru, promising members a night of exceptional cuisine and Hilton's signature hospitality.
This event, co-hosted by Malhotra and the hotel's Executive Chef, is designed to blend gourmet flavors with personal touches through a meticulously crafted multi-course menu featuring some of the actor's favorite dishes. It marks a new benchmark for Hilton Honors, known worldwide for its exclusive member benefits.
The dining experience, set for January 24, 2025, includes a one-night stay and a special gift, highlighting Hilton's commitment to unique guest experiences. Hilton Honors, a loyalty program boasting over 200 million members globally, offers opportunities for members to pool Points, securing seats at exclusive events like this one.
(With inputs from agencies.)