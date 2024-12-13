Hilton Honors Hosts Exclusive Culinary Event with Sidharth Malhotra

Bengaluru, India – In a milestone move, Hilton Honors is all set to host its inaugural celebrity-driven dining experience with Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra in South Asia. The exclusive event will unfold at the lavish Conrad Bengaluru, promising members a night of exceptional cuisine and Hilton's signature hospitality.

This event, co-hosted by Malhotra and the hotel's Executive Chef, is designed to blend gourmet flavors with personal touches through a meticulously crafted multi-course menu featuring some of the actor's favorite dishes. It marks a new benchmark for Hilton Honors, known worldwide for its exclusive member benefits.

The dining experience, set for January 24, 2025, includes a one-night stay and a special gift, highlighting Hilton's commitment to unique guest experiences. Hilton Honors, a loyalty program boasting over 200 million members globally, offers opportunities for members to pool Points, securing seats at exclusive events like this one.

(With inputs from agencies.)