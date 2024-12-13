Birhor Tribe Unites Against Child Marriage in Historic Movement
For the first time, the Birhor tribe in Jharkhand joined a movement against child marriage in Giridih. Led by Just Rights for Children Alliance, this historic participation aims to raise awareness on child marriage's adverse effects, as community members pledge to combat this social issue.
In an unprecedented move, the Birhor tribe has taken a stand against child marriage in Giridih, Jharkhand. The initiative, led by the Just Rights for Children Alliance (JRC), marks the first significant involvement of this particularly vulnerable tribal group in a social cause.
The community rallied under the glow of candlelight marches, organized in collaboration with Banvasi Vikas Ashram, supporting the Union Ministry's 'Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat' campaign. This collective action included youth, women, and elders, all pledging to eradicate child marriage.
Addressing the widespread practice, the campaign aims to educate the tribe on the legal implications and health impacts of child marriage. Over 7,000 child marriages have been prevented in Jharkhand between April and December 2024, showcasing the campaign's impact across 416 districts nationwide.
