Shabana Azmi Champions Parallel Cinema's Future at ADC Event

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi addressed the pressing challenges in India's parallel cinema landscape at the ADC (Art Design Culture Collective) event on Thursday. Hosted by KHUSHII, an NGO founded by cricket icon Kapil Dev, the event also saw Azmi discuss her illustrious 50-year journey in the film industry.

Azmi lauded filmmaker Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine as Light' which boasts two Golden Globe nominations and a Critics Choice Awards nomination. Despite its international acclaim, the film struggles to draw audiences in India, competing against mainstream giants like Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

Highlighting the need for a robust theatrical release system, Azmi suggested smaller theatres should offer space to parallel films without exorbitant rental fees. She urged viewers to return to cinemas not just for blockbusters but to embrace unique narratives, warning against the lure of OTT platforms as a primary viewing source.

Reflecting on her five-decade career, Azmi expressed gratitude for her longevity and ongoing work, underscoring the perils of complacency for artists. The ADC event, attended by figures like Javed Akhtar and Sussanne Khan, also aimed to support philanthropic efforts by directing proceeds towards KHUSHII's initiatives for education and empowerment in underprivileged communities.

