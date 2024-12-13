Left Menu

Shabana Azmi Champions Parallel Cinema's Future at ADC Event

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi highlighted the challenges faced by parallel cinema in India during the ADC event. She emphasized the need for a fair theatrical release system to support unique storytelling and urged audiences to appreciate films in cinemas to ensure diverse cinematic experiences continue to thrive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 11:06 IST
Shabana Azmi Champions Parallel Cinema's Future at ADC Event
Shabana Azmi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi addressed the pressing challenges in India's parallel cinema landscape at the ADC (Art Design Culture Collective) event on Thursday. Hosted by KHUSHII, an NGO founded by cricket icon Kapil Dev, the event also saw Azmi discuss her illustrious 50-year journey in the film industry.

Azmi lauded filmmaker Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine as Light' which boasts two Golden Globe nominations and a Critics Choice Awards nomination. Despite its international acclaim, the film struggles to draw audiences in India, competing against mainstream giants like Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

Highlighting the need for a robust theatrical release system, Azmi suggested smaller theatres should offer space to parallel films without exorbitant rental fees. She urged viewers to return to cinemas not just for blockbusters but to embrace unique narratives, warning against the lure of OTT platforms as a primary viewing source.

Reflecting on her five-decade career, Azmi expressed gratitude for her longevity and ongoing work, underscoring the perils of complacency for artists. The ADC event, attended by figures like Javed Akhtar and Sussanne Khan, also aimed to support philanthropic efforts by directing proceeds towards KHUSHII's initiatives for education and empowerment in underprivileged communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024