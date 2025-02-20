Jason Statham's 'Mutiny' Set for January 2026 Theatrical Release

Lionsgate has officially set the release date for 'Mutiny', an action-packed thriller starring Jason Statham, as directed by Jean-Francois Richet. The announcement was made on Thursday, confirming the film's theatrical debut in January next year.

The plot centers on Cole Reed (Statham), who becomes embroiled in a high-stakes conspiracy after witnessing his boss's murder and subsequently being framed for the crime. As Reed goes on the run, he must unravel the complex truth lurking behind an international conspiracy. Alongside Statham, the film features performances by Annabelle Wallis and Roland Moller, with a screenplay penned by Lindsay Michel and J.P. Davis. Statham additionally serves as a producer, joining forces with Marc Butan for the project.

The film is slated for a January 9, 2026, release date, occupying a strategic open slot with minimal competition, as reported by Deadline. This positions it a week after the arrival of Universal's horror-thriller Soulm8te. Lionsgate is poised for a dynamic year ahead, with a busy calendar that includes Mel Gibson's 'Flight Risk' and Kevin Turner's 'The Unbreakable Boy'. Further highlights from the studio's schedule are 'Freaky Tales' in April and 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' in May.

