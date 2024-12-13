Young Chess Maestro Gukesh Claims World Championship, A New Era Begins

D Gukesh etched his name in history as the youngest ever world chess champion after triumphing over China's Ding Liren. The 18-year-old Grandmaster from Chennai marveled at the championship trophy, choosing to delay touching it until the closing ceremony.

Gukesh joins the ranks of Viswanathan Anand, his mentor, achieving a dream sparked in childhood. Speaking post-victory, Gukesh expressed his lifelong ambition finally realized.

This year marks Gukesh's rise, beginning with his win at the Candidates Tournament and playing a key role in India's triumph at the Chess Olympiad. A celebratory return to Chennai awaits the young champion.

