Young Chess Maestro Gukesh Claims World Championship, A New Era Begins
D Gukesh, 18, from Chennai, became the youngest world chess champion, defeating Ding Liren in a nearly three-week showdown. Mentored by Viswanathan Anand, Gukesh's lifelong dream came true. His breakthrough year includes a win in the Candidates Tournament and a crucial role in India's Chess Olympiad victory.
D Gukesh etched his name in history as the youngest ever world chess champion after triumphing over China's Ding Liren. The 18-year-old Grandmaster from Chennai marveled at the championship trophy, choosing to delay touching it until the closing ceremony.
Gukesh joins the ranks of Viswanathan Anand, his mentor, achieving a dream sparked in childhood. Speaking post-victory, Gukesh expressed his lifelong ambition finally realized.
This year marks Gukesh's rise, beginning with his win at the Candidates Tournament and playing a key role in India's triumph at the Chess Olympiad. A celebratory return to Chennai awaits the young champion.
