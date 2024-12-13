Star-Studded Drama: Allu Arjun Arrest Shakes Tollywood

In a shocking turn of events, renowned Telugu actor Allu Arjun was apprehended by city police on Friday. The arrest follows the tragic death of a woman during the premiere of his latest film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', according to official reports.

Under heavy security, Allu Arjun was escorted from his residence to the Chikkadpally police station. The incident has stirred significant media attention as a 35-year-old woman lost her life and her young son was hospitalized amid the premiere chaos on December 4, where crowds flooded Sandhya theatre to see the star.

Legal actions were taken with charges filed under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the actor, his security team, and theatre management. In response, Allu Arjun approached the Telangana High Court on December 11, demanding the FIR against him be quashed, asserting his innocence.

