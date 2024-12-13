Left Menu

Star-Studded Drama: Allu Arjun Arrest Shakes Tollywood

Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with a woman's death at a 'Pushpa 2' premiere event. The actor, alongside his security team and theatre management, faces legal charges. Allu Arjun has appealed to overturn the FIR, claiming no wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:48 IST
Star-Studded Drama: Allu Arjun Arrest Shakes Tollywood
Allu Arjun
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, renowned Telugu actor Allu Arjun was apprehended by city police on Friday. The arrest follows the tragic death of a woman during the premiere of his latest film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', according to official reports.

Under heavy security, Allu Arjun was escorted from his residence to the Chikkadpally police station. The incident has stirred significant media attention as a 35-year-old woman lost her life and her young son was hospitalized amid the premiere chaos on December 4, where crowds flooded Sandhya theatre to see the star.

Legal actions were taken with charges filed under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the actor, his security team, and theatre management. In response, Allu Arjun approached the Telangana High Court on December 11, demanding the FIR against him be quashed, asserting his innocence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024