Hospital Controversy: Pregnant Woman's Death Sparks Investigation

The Sassoon General Hospital's committee has submitted a final report examining the circumstances surrounding the death of Tanisha Bhise, a pregnant woman allegedly denied entry to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital due to not providing a Rs 10 lakh deposit. The report has been shared with government officials and Pune Police.

Tanisha Bhise, wife of the BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe's personal secretary, died at another facility after delivering twins. Her alleged refusal at the Mangeshkar hospital led to investigations by three separate entities, including the state health department and charity commissioner.

In a twist to the controversy, a gynecologist involved in the case has been offered police protection following threats received. This physician had been accused by Bhise's relatives of demanding the deposit prior to admission.

(With inputs from agencies.)