Left Menu

Tragic End in Jalna: Harassment Leads to Young Woman's Death

An 18-year-old woman from Jalna allegedly committed suicide due to harassment by her former lover, a married man. Police arrested Vishal Agham on abetment of suicide charges. However, the family of the deceased suspects foul play and demands a murder investigation, staging a protest at the local police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:31 IST
Tragic End in Jalna: Harassment Leads to Young Woman's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old woman's life tragically ended in Jalna amidst allegations of harassment by her former lover, prompting police action.

On Monday, local law enforcement arrested Vishal Agham, age 22, on charges of abetment of suicide. The young woman had severed ties with Agham after her marriage was arranged with another man.

The situation escalated as her bereaved family demanded a murder investigation, gathering in protest outside the police station, pressing for justice and further inquiry into her untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025