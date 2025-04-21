Tragic End in Jalna: Harassment Leads to Young Woman's Death
An 18-year-old woman from Jalna allegedly committed suicide due to harassment by her former lover, a married man. Police arrested Vishal Agham on abetment of suicide charges. However, the family of the deceased suspects foul play and demands a murder investigation, staging a protest at the local police station.
An 18-year-old woman's life tragically ended in Jalna amidst allegations of harassment by her former lover, prompting police action.
On Monday, local law enforcement arrested Vishal Agham, age 22, on charges of abetment of suicide. The young woman had severed ties with Agham after her marriage was arranged with another man.
The situation escalated as her bereaved family demanded a murder investigation, gathering in protest outside the police station, pressing for justice and further inquiry into her untimely death.
