Stone Pelting and Disrupted Screenings at JNU: A Clash of Ideologies

The screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' at JNU, organized by ABVP, was allegedly disrupted by Left student groups who resorted to stone-pelting. Despite attempts to dissuade attendees, a large audience gathered. ABVP plans to file a police complaint, while the Left groups dismiss the allegations as a publicity stunt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' at Jawaharlal Nehru University took a violent turn when stone-pelting allegedly marred the event, organized by the ABVP.

Rajeshwar Kant Dubey, the ABVP unit's president, claimed the disruption was orchestrated by Left student groups seeking to prevent the audience from viewing the film.

The university administration has yet to comment officially, while the JNU Students' Union has dismissed the allegations as mere publicity tactics.

