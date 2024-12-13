Stone Pelting and Disrupted Screenings at JNU: A Clash of Ideologies
The screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' at JNU, organized by ABVP, was allegedly disrupted by Left student groups who resorted to stone-pelting. Despite attempts to dissuade attendees, a large audience gathered. ABVP plans to file a police complaint, while the Left groups dismiss the allegations as a publicity stunt.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:09 IST
- Country:
- India
The screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' at Jawaharlal Nehru University took a violent turn when stone-pelting allegedly marred the event, organized by the ABVP.
Rajeshwar Kant Dubey, the ABVP unit's president, claimed the disruption was orchestrated by Left student groups seeking to prevent the audience from viewing the film.
The university administration has yet to comment officially, while the JNU Students' Union has dismissed the allegations as mere publicity tactics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha Declares 'The Sabarmati Report' Tax-Free
Vikrant Massey Shines at IFFI with '12th Fail' and 'The Sabarmati Report'
PM Modi Attends 'The Sabarmati Report' Screening, Applauding Truthfulness
Modi Watches His First Film as PM: 'The Sabarmati Report'
Unveiling Hidden Truths: 'The Sabarmati Report' Shines Light on Godhra Incident