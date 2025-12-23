Left Menu

Transforming Namokar Teerth: A Rs 36.35 Crore Boost

The Maharashtra government sanctioned a Rs 36.35 crore plan to enhance the Namokar Teerth pilgrimage site in Nashik, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This project aims to offer spiritual and logistical comfort to pilgrims. Scheduled events and infrastructure upgrades highlight the region's rising religious significance.

Updated: 23-12-2025 16:20 IST
The Maharashtra government has approved a development plan worth Rs 36.35 crore for the Jain pilgrimage site Namokar Teerth in Nashik district, as announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday.

During a meeting, Fadnavis emphasized the importance of maintaining high-quality standards and timely completion of the project aimed at enhancing the pilgrimage experience for devotees, offering them not only spiritual but also logistical convenience.

The project, which includes infrastructure upgrades and festival preparations, is part of a broader initiative to transform Namokar Teerth into a major Jain religious center, generating local employment and drawing devotees nationwide.

