Communal Tensions Escalate After Mob Lynching in Walayar

Two individuals were arrested in connection with a mob lynching that resulted in the death of Chhattisgarh native, Ramnarayan. The police identified eight more suspects and additional charges are planned. The incident, involving communal tensions, exposes alleged Sangh Parivar involvement, causing political controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 23-12-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:18 IST
Police authorities announced the arrest of two individuals associated with the mob lynching at Kizhakeattappallam, near Walayar. The tragic incident involved the death of Chhattisgarh resident Ramnarayan, who was suspected of theft.

Previously, five people were taken into custody, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is on the lookout for eight more suspects linked to the crime. The case, initially filed under Section 103(1) for murder, may see additional charges, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Ramnarayan was a laborer in the Walayar area who fell victim to a mob's brutal assault. The incident sparked political turmoil, with claims of Sangh Parivar's involvement. State officials have promised justice and compensation for Ramnarayan's family, asserting the government's stance against communal violence.

