Deepti Sharma Tops ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings for First Time

In a significant development for women's cricket, Deepti Sharma of India has claimed the top position in the ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings for the first time in her career, the International Cricket Council announced this Tuesday.

Sharma's impressive performance of one for 20 in the opening T20I against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam helped her leapfrog Australia's Annabel Sutherland by just one rating point, securing her lead with a total of 737 points. Concurrently, South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt reclaimed her No.1 status in the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings, following two consecutive centuries against Ireland, amassing a career-best of 820 rating points.

Other players witnessing a rise in their ranks include India's Jemimah Rodrigues, who climbed five spots after her stellar innings in Visakhapatnam, and Sri Lanka's Vishmi Gunaratne. The rankings further highlight notable movements among Indian, Sri Lankan, Irish, and South African cricketers, marking ongoing competitive performances in international women's cricket. (ANI)

