Left Menu

Deepti Sharma Tops ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings for First Time

Deepti Sharma becomes the top-ranked bowler in ICC Women's T20I, while Laura Wolvaardt regains her top spot in ODI batting. Also, notable rankings advancements are made by Indian, Sri Lankan, Irish, and South African players after impressive performances, according to ICC's latest rankings update.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:18 IST
Deepti Sharma Tops ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings for First Time
Deepti Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for women's cricket, Deepti Sharma of India has claimed the top position in the ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings for the first time in her career, the International Cricket Council announced this Tuesday.

Sharma's impressive performance of one for 20 in the opening T20I against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam helped her leapfrog Australia's Annabel Sutherland by just one rating point, securing her lead with a total of 737 points. Concurrently, South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt reclaimed her No.1 status in the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings, following two consecutive centuries against Ireland, amassing a career-best of 820 rating points.

Other players witnessing a rise in their ranks include India's Jemimah Rodrigues, who climbed five spots after her stellar innings in Visakhapatnam, and Sri Lanka's Vishmi Gunaratne. The rankings further highlight notable movements among Indian, Sri Lankan, Irish, and South African cricketers, marking ongoing competitive performances in international women's cricket. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

AI epidemiology offers practical path to trustworthy AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025