Madras Art Weekend: Celebrating South Indian Textile with 'Jamakaalam'

The Madras Art Weekend (MAW) has returned for its third edition, offering a rich tapestry of South Indian textile art with a special focus on 'Jamakaalam'. The event, which started on Thursday, is set across various city locations, underscoring the region's deep cultural heritage.

This year's theme emphasizes the conservation of culture, engaging the arts community through exhibitions, panel discussions, and artist collaborations. The opening saw the launch of 'Threaded Visions', a textile art exhibit in partnership with Milaaya Art Gallery, featuring top galleries and jewelers like Mehta & Sons.

In a blend of art and advocacy, British photographer Sujata Setia's 'A Thousand Cuts' exhibition examines domestic abuse within the South Asian community. As the festival unfolds, it will showcase traditional jamakkaalam in fashion and present thought-provoking panels on art connoisseurship and design innovation, concluding on December 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)