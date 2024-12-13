Left Menu

Madras Art Weekend: Celebrating South Indian Textile with 'Jamakaalam'

The third edition of Madras Art Weekend (MAW) highlights the 'Jamakaalam' textile art form. The event engages with art, design, and culture through exhibitions, discussions, and collaborations. The festival includes photography exhibits, fashion shows, and panel discussions, concluding on December 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:51 IST
Madras Art Weekend: Celebrating South Indian Textile with 'Jamakaalam'
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras Art Weekend (MAW) has returned for its third edition, offering a rich tapestry of South Indian textile art with a special focus on 'Jamakaalam'. The event, which started on Thursday, is set across various city locations, underscoring the region's deep cultural heritage.

This year's theme emphasizes the conservation of culture, engaging the arts community through exhibitions, panel discussions, and artist collaborations. The opening saw the launch of 'Threaded Visions', a textile art exhibit in partnership with Milaaya Art Gallery, featuring top galleries and jewelers like Mehta & Sons.

In a blend of art and advocacy, British photographer Sujata Setia's 'A Thousand Cuts' exhibition examines domestic abuse within the South Asian community. As the festival unfolds, it will showcase traditional jamakkaalam in fashion and present thought-provoking panels on art connoisseurship and design innovation, concluding on December 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024