Nutrachoco Revolutionizes Wellness with Artisanal Chocolates

Nutrachoco, an Indian candyceutical brand, is offering artisanal chocolates like Intimelt and Cyclecocoa to enhance wellness for women, Gen Z, and couples. Combining indulgence with health benefits, these products redefine self-care and aim to make wellness both luxurious and accessible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nutrachoco, India's pioneering artisanal candyceutical brand, is carving a niche in the wellness industry with its latest chocolate offerings. These products are tailored for women, Gen Z, and couples, blending indulgence with self-care under the banner of luxury.

The company has introduced Intimelt, designed for couples looking to enhance intimacy, and Cyclecocoa, a creation aimed at menstrual relief. Drawing from its previous pharmaceutical success with Hygwell, Nutrachoco leverages this expertise to merge high-quality nutrition with delightful indulgence.

Co-founded by Vajrala Amith Babu and Nasina Nancharaiah Gowd, the brand emphasizes wellness and innovation. The promise of Nutrachoco is to support balanced lives with chocolates that are both pleasurable and health-oriented, further expanding its horizon with a focus on self-care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

