Controversy Unravels Over YesMadam's Mental Health Awareness Campaign
YesMadam faced backlash over a leaked email suggesting layoffs for stressed employees. Co-founder Mayank Arya clarified no terminations occurred, emphasizing workplace stress and mental health were the campaign's focus. The initiative intended to raise awareness but was poorly executed, triggering unintended emotions and feedback.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:02 IST
- Country:
- India
YesMadam, a beauty services platform, faced significant public backlash after an internal email, shared on social media, suggested terminating staff showing signs of workplace stress.
Co-founder Mayank Arya clarified on Friday that no staff members were fired, asserting it was a marketing effort to highlight workplace stress and mental health issues.
Arya expressed regret for any confusion caused, acknowledging the campaign's execution was inadequate and sparked unintended emotions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement