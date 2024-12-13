Left Menu

Controversy Unravels Over YesMadam's Mental Health Awareness Campaign

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:02 IST
YesMadam, a beauty services platform, faced significant public backlash after an internal email, shared on social media, suggested terminating staff showing signs of workplace stress.

Co-founder Mayank Arya clarified on Friday that no staff members were fired, asserting it was a marketing effort to highlight workplace stress and mental health issues.

Arya expressed regret for any confusion caused, acknowledging the campaign's execution was inadequate and sparked unintended emotions.

