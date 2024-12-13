Controversy Unravels Over YesMadam's Mental Health Awareness Campaign

YesMadam, a beauty services platform, faced significant public backlash after an internal email, shared on social media, suggested terminating staff showing signs of workplace stress.

Co-founder Mayank Arya clarified on Friday that no staff members were fired, asserting it was a marketing effort to highlight workplace stress and mental health issues.

Arya expressed regret for any confusion caused, acknowledging the campaign's execution was inadequate and sparked unintended emotions.

(With inputs from agencies.)