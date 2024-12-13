Left Menu

Pickleball: A Rising Star with Olympic Dreams

Andre Agassi, the Grand Slam champion, predicts pickleball's inclusion in the Olympics due to its growing popularity in the U.S., highlighting its affordability and accessibility compared to tennis. Agassi notes the sport's positive impact on tennis, offering clubs economic viability by transforming tennis courts into pickleball courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:04 IST
Pickleball: A Rising Star with Olympic Dreams
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andre Agassi, an eight-time Grand Slam champion, is optimistic about pickleball's future, suggesting it could soon be part of the Olympic sports lineup. He emphasized how this fast-growing racket sport has positively influenced tennis in the United States.

Agassi, who boasts an illustrious tennis career, described tennis as the toughest racket sport, involving advanced skills and physical demands. In comparison, he noted pickleball's financial and technical simplicity, stating, 'Pickleball is set to significantly enrich sports culture and has a promising future in the Olympics.'

Agassi, co-owner of the DUPR rating system in pickleball, mentioned its accessibility and economic benefits, transforming tennis courts into pickleball courts across the U.S., thus helping struggling clubs survive. Pickleball's rapid growth is evidenced by 30 million players in the U.S., a figure Agassi believes is just the beginning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024