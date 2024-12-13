Pickleball: A Rising Star with Olympic Dreams
Andre Agassi, the Grand Slam champion, predicts pickleball's inclusion in the Olympics due to its growing popularity in the U.S., highlighting its affordability and accessibility compared to tennis. Agassi notes the sport's positive impact on tennis, offering clubs economic viability by transforming tennis courts into pickleball courts.
Andre Agassi, an eight-time Grand Slam champion, is optimistic about pickleball's future, suggesting it could soon be part of the Olympic sports lineup. He emphasized how this fast-growing racket sport has positively influenced tennis in the United States.
Agassi, who boasts an illustrious tennis career, described tennis as the toughest racket sport, involving advanced skills and physical demands. In comparison, he noted pickleball's financial and technical simplicity, stating, 'Pickleball is set to significantly enrich sports culture and has a promising future in the Olympics.'
Agassi, co-owner of the DUPR rating system in pickleball, mentioned its accessibility and economic benefits, transforming tennis courts into pickleball courts across the U.S., thus helping struggling clubs survive. Pickleball's rapid growth is evidenced by 30 million players in the U.S., a figure Agassi believes is just the beginning.
