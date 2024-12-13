Inauguration of GSI Geoscience Museum in Gwalior: A New Hub for Earth Sciences

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to inaugurate the GSI Geoscience Museum in Gwalior this Sunday, a significant event anticipated by the local and scientific communities. This inauguration will see the presence of Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, emphasizing the museum's national importance.

Located in the historic Victoria Market Building, the museum is an initiative of the Geological Survey of India to foster education and public engagement in earth sciences. It stands as a testament to modern advancements and seeks to enlighten citizens with insights into earth's natural processes.

The museum features carefully curated galleries aimed at raising consciousness about earth, atmospheric, and ocean sciences. With support from the Gwalior Municipal Corporation and the National Council of Science Museums, it represents a dedicated effort to enhance geoscience literacy among the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)