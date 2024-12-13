Rashmika Mandanna Supports Allu Arjun Amidst Tragic Incident Arrest

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has publicly voiced her support for co-star Allu Arjun following his recent arrest related to a tragic incident at the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' in Hyderabad. Mandanna expressed her heartbreak and disbelief over the events on social media, emphasizing the unfairness of blaming a single individual.

The incident, which occurred at the Sandhya Theatre, led to a devastating stampede resulting in the death of a 35-year-old woman and the hospitalization of her son. Police have detained Allu Arjun and three others for questioning, citing poor crowd management as the cause. The chaos erupted as fans gathered to see Arjun.

Allu Arjun, who expressed his devastation, has offered condolences and pledged financial assistance to the victim's family. Director Sukumar, also affected emotionally, apologized to the bereaved, promising continued support. The tragic event has cast a shadow over the film's success, as the team grapples with the aftermath.

