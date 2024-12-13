Left Menu

Rashmika Mandanna Supports Allu Arjun Amidst Tragic Incident Arrest

Rashmika Mandanna expressed disbelief and support for co-star Allu Arjun following his arrest tied to a tragic incident at 'Pushpa 2' premiere. A woman's death during a stampede led to Arjun's questioning. Both Rashmika and director Sukumar conveyed sorrow, with Arjun pledging support to the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:52 IST
Actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has publicly voiced her support for co-star Allu Arjun following his recent arrest related to a tragic incident at the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' in Hyderabad. Mandanna expressed her heartbreak and disbelief over the events on social media, emphasizing the unfairness of blaming a single individual.

The incident, which occurred at the Sandhya Theatre, led to a devastating stampede resulting in the death of a 35-year-old woman and the hospitalization of her son. Police have detained Allu Arjun and three others for questioning, citing poor crowd management as the cause. The chaos erupted as fans gathered to see Arjun.

Allu Arjun, who expressed his devastation, has offered condolences and pledged financial assistance to the victim's family. Director Sukumar, also affected emotionally, apologized to the bereaved, promising continued support. The tragic event has cast a shadow over the film's success, as the team grapples with the aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

