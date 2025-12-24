Left Menu

Tragedy Over Turkey: Libya's Army Chief Lost

Libya's Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah confirmed the death of the country's army chief of staff, Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, after his plane lost radio contact over Ankara, Turkey. The incident also involved other military officials who were accompanying Haddad.

The Prime Minister of Libya's U.N.-recognized Government of National Unity, Abdulhamid Dbeibah, confirmed the tragic death of the nation's army chief of staff, Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad. The unfortunate announcement followed after Haddad's plane lost radio contact while flying over Ankara, Turkey.

Dbeibah expressed his deep sorrow for Haddad's sudden passing, highlighting that the army chief was not alone at the time of the incident. Accompanied by several military officials, the loss is felt deeply across the Libyan military community.

The accident raises concerns about air travel safety for high-ranking officials and the impact on Libya's ongoing efforts for stability and national security.

