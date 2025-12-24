Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Loss of Libyan Military Leader

Libya mourns the death of Chief of Staff Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad in a plane crash near Ankara. The accident also claimed the lives of other key military figures. The crash follows Turkey's decision to extend its military mandate in Libya while pursuing a diplomatic policy with Libya's factions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 02:11 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 02:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Libyan military and nation are in mourning after a tragic plane crash claimed the life of the army's Chief of Staff, Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad. The fatal incident occurred while he was returning from an official trip to Ankara, Turkey.

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah confirmed that four others, including top military officials and staff, were also onboard. The jet lost radio contact shortly after takeoff from Ankara, and its wreckage was located in Haymana's Kesikkavak village. Despite attempting an emergency landing, the cause of the crash remains undetermined.

Haddad's visit coincided with Turkey's decision to extend military support to Libya's government by two more years, showcasing a shift towards engaging with Libya's eastern faction under the "One Libya" policy. Ankara's recent accords with Tripoli on energy exploration have been met with opposition from Egypt and Greece.

(With inputs from agencies.)

