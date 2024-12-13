Left Menu

Public Ritual Sacrifice Sparks Controversy in Rohru

A controversial goat sacrifice occurred publicly in Rohru, near Shimla, leading to a police investigation after a social worker's complaint. A widely shared video showed the ritual, causing public uproar. Police are trying to identify those involved amidst claims the footage is outdated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A public goat sacrifice in Rohru, 110 km from Shimla, has ignited controversy and triggered police action. The event was witnessed by the public, prompting a social worker to lodge an FIR.

Surendra Papta, who filed the complaint, reported the sacrifice occurred on Shikhri Bridge, near the New Bus Stand, and was shared widely on social media after a video surfaced.

Despite the video's widespread circulation, local police face challenges in identifying participants due to its age and poor quality. Station House Officer Kamal confirmed that an investigation is underway following the filing of the FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

