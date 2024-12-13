Left Menu

Cinematic Renaissance: Kerala Film Festival Champions Artistic Integrity

The 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK 2024) was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who urged filmmakers to create meaningful cinema that addresses critical issues rather than succumbing to corporate interests. This year's festival highlights films by women and has a strong focus on progressive content.

The 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK 2024) was inaugurated at the Nisagandhi Auditorium, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan advocating for films with artistic value that address pressing human issues. He cautioned against the influence of corporate interests, which often overshadow artistic intent.

Vijayan lauded IFFK's nearly three-decade history of showcasing films with 'progressive political content' and 'artistic values.' He noted the festival's dedication to promoting discussions and free expression, as evidenced by programs highlighting films from third-world countries.

This year's festival places special emphasis on women directors, technicians, and artists, featuring over 50 films involving them. Highlights included the IFFK Lifetime Achievement Award presented to actor-director Ann Hui, and veteran actor Shabana Azmi being honored for her 50 years in cinema.

