Ashok Pandit Challenges Allu Arjun's Arrest: Calls for Case Withdrawal

Producer Ashok Pandit has fervently defended 'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun following his arrest by Hyderabad police over a stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4. The actor's detention has sparked significant attention, with numerous celebrities and fans rallying to his side, including Ashok Pandit, who has recently voiced his support.

Pandit has publicly urged the Andhra Pradesh government to retract the case against Arjun, referring to the actor as an 'icon' deserving of respect. In a discussion with ANI, Pandit remarked that blaming Allu Arjun for the chaotic incident is misplaced, as it wasn't orchestrated by the actor. He underlined that actors routinely visit theatres to promote films and gauge audience feedback. The tragic event, he emphasized, should not be attributed to Arjun.

On the day of the incident, Allu Arjun and his 'Pushpa 2' team were present at Sandhya Theatre for a screening, drawing massive crowds that led to a stampede. A woman, aged 35, died, and her son sustained injuries. Pandit termed the arrest as an 'overreaction' and has once more called for the case's withdrawal, with Revathi's husband, Bhaskar, sharing a similar sentiment. Pandit stressed the cultural significance of respecting icons like Allu Arjun, asserting that artists should not be held liable for such unpredictable events.

The arrest occurred early Friday when the Chikkadpally police took Allu Arjun from his home to the station for questioning, alongside three others apprehended for related charges. Authorities cited inadequate crowd management as the cause of the tragedy. Just hours after a lower court placed Arjun in 14-day judicial custody, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail.

Advocate Karam Komireddy, on behalf of Sandhya Theatre's management, confirmed the interim bail, highlighting that Arjun would secure release upon furnishing a Rs50,000 personal bond with the Superintendent of Chanchalguda Central Jail. Meanwhile, Arjun continues to enjoy the acclaim from his latest film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.'

(With inputs from agencies.)