Star's Arrest Shakes Southern India's Film Industry

A notable actor in Southern India, Allu Arjun, was arrested on Friday in connection with a fan-induced tragedy at his movie premiere.

The incident occurred in Hyderabad when Arjun's surprise appearance led to a chaotic surge among fans, tragically resulting in the death of a 39-year-old woman and critical injury to her son.

Although Arjun was granted bail shortly after his arrest, the episode has spotlighted the fervent fan culture surrounding southern Indian film stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)