Left Menu

Star's Arrest Shakes Southern India's Film Industry

Prominent Telugu actor Allu Arjun was arrested following a tragic incident at his film premiere in Hyderabad. A woman's death and her son's injury prompted his detention, although he was granted bail shortly after. The event underscores the intense fandom and cultural influence of Southern India's movie stars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:56 IST
Star's Arrest Shakes Southern India's Film Industry
actor

A notable actor in Southern India, Allu Arjun, was arrested on Friday in connection with a fan-induced tragedy at his movie premiere.

The incident occurred in Hyderabad when Arjun's surprise appearance led to a chaotic surge among fans, tragically resulting in the death of a 39-year-old woman and critical injury to her son.

Although Arjun was granted bail shortly after his arrest, the episode has spotlighted the fervent fan culture surrounding southern Indian film stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024