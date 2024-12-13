Grand Preparations Underway for Mahakumbh 2025: A Celebration of Unity
Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to host the Mahakumbh 2025, an event celebrated after every 12 years, with elaborate arrangements for over 450 million visitors. Recognized as an 'Intangible cultural heritage' by UNESCO, the event will showcase India's unity in diversity through modern facilities and international participation.
Uttar Pradesh leaders J P S Rathore and Asim Arun announced on Friday that meticulous preparations are underway for the Mahakumbh 2025 event, set to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025.
This significant event, acknowledged by UNESCO as an 'Intangible cultural heritage of humanity', returns after 12 years at the renowned confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. The state government pledged to deliver flawless infrastructure, including clean water and aerial flower showers at 44 ghats.
State-of-the-art technology will help manage the massive influx, expecting over 450 million attendees. Leaders emphasized collaboration under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's guidance, aiming for historical significance and international recognition for this spiritually and culturally profound affair.
(With inputs from agencies.)
