Devotees Light Up Tiruvannamalai: Karthigai Mahadeepam Festival Unfolds Amidst Challenges

The annual Karthigai Mahadeepam festival saw lakhs of devotees circumambulating Tiruvannamalai's holy hill. Despite recent landslides and rains from Cyclone Fengal, the event proceeded smoothly. The lighting of the enormous ghee lamp atop the hill marked the festival's climax, with strict arrangements for devotees' safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:05 IST
Tiruvannamalai witnessed a large turnout of devotees for the Karthigai Mahadeepam festival, who gathered to circumambulate the holy hill on foot. The event marked the culmination of a significant 10-day festival, as a giant lamp, signifying divine presence, was lit atop the peak.

The festival faced potential challenges due to recent natural incidents, including a landslide and heavy rains caused by Cyclone Fengal. Despite these adversities, preparations were made to ensure the festival proceeded without significant disruptions. A limited number of devotees with passes could witness the rituals at the Sri Arunachaleswar temple, where religious ceremonies were performed in anticipation of the main event.

Preparation efforts involved moving heavy materials up the hill to light the Maha Deepam after sunset. Tamil Nadu's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, led by Minister P K Sekar Babu, managed arrangements for the expected arrival of 40 lakh devotees, ensuring a successful and safe celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

