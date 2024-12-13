Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Allu Arjun’s Arrest Amidst Tragic Stampede Incident

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the arrest of actor Allu Arjun following a deadly stampede at the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. Although initially detained, Arjun was granted interim bail. Reddy emphasized the importance of fair legal proceedings and reiterated Arjun's support for the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:00 IST
YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has spoken out against the arrest of Tollywood actor Allu Arjun, related to the stampede incident during the premiere of his film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The stampede resulted in a woman's tragic death.

Arjun, arrested and placed in judicial custody, received interim bail from the Telangana High Court. Reddy insists that blaming Arjun is unjust, arguing for fair treatment as the actor was not directly involved in the incident.

The former CM praised Arjun for his responsible manner in managing the situation by offering condolences and support to the victim's family. He advocates for a judicial focus on justice for the victim, without unduly targeting individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

