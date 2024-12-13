Controversy Surrounds Allu Arjun’s Arrest Amidst Tragic Stampede Incident

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has spoken out against the arrest of Tollywood actor Allu Arjun, related to the stampede incident during the premiere of his film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The stampede resulted in a woman's tragic death.

Arjun, arrested and placed in judicial custody, received interim bail from the Telangana High Court. Reddy insists that blaming Arjun is unjust, arguing for fair treatment as the actor was not directly involved in the incident.

The former CM praised Arjun for his responsible manner in managing the situation by offering condolences and support to the victim's family. He advocates for a judicial focus on justice for the victim, without unduly targeting individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)