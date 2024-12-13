Allu Arjun's Arrest: Drama Unfolds in Telangana

In a dramatic turn of events, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday and sent to 14-day judicial custody in relation to the death of a woman during a stampede at the premiere of his film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.'

The Telangana High Court granted Arjun interim bail within hours, but he remained in jail custody due to pending formalities late into Friday evening. This high-profile arrest led to political backlash, with both the BJP and BRS criticizing the action against the actor.

In response, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud defended the legal proceedings, asserting that the law applies to all individuals equally. Meanwhile, the husband of the deceased stated his willingness to withdraw the case against Arjun, adding complexity to the ongoing tribunal saga.

