Political Tensions Rise in Assam as Congress Leader Receives Interim Bail

Reetam Singh, Assam Congress Spokesperson, has been granted interim bail by the Gauhati High Court following his arrest for a social media post questioning the status of cases against BJP leaders. Singh remains in custody as legal formalities, including potential new cases, are being analyzed.

Updated: 29-03-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 21:50 IST
  Country:
  India

The Gauhati High Court has extended interim bail to Assam Congress Spokesperson Reetam Singh, who was arrested for a provocative social media post. The post questioned the status of legal cases against three senior BJP figures, stirring political tensions in the state.

Despite being granted bail, Singh remains held in Lakhimpur jail due to pending legal procedures and the possibility of new charges being filed by Morigaon Police. Party spokespersons expressed concerns over alleged police misconduct following Singh's arrest.

The arrest stemmed from a complaint linked to a post on X, where Singh drew parallels between convicted criminals and BJP leaders accused in separate cases. The legal battle underscores ongoing political rivalries in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

