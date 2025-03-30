Interim Bail for Asaram Spurs Fears for Survivor's Family

The recent interim bail granted to Asaram, who is serving a life sentence for rape, has intensified fears for the safety of the victim's family. The father of the survivor expressed deep concern that the self-styled godman poses a continued threat.

Despite multiple releases on bail, Asaram continues to secure temporary freedom on medical grounds. His legal team argues that only Ayurvedic treatment is suitable for his ailments. However, the survivor's family questions the legitimacy of these claims and fears that his influence is growing unchecked.

Authorities have implemented rigorous security measures to protect the family. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi confirmed that guards and CCTV surveillance have been deployed at the survivor's home. The local police are tasked with consistent monitoring to ensure their safety.

