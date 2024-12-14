Left Menu

Jashn-e-Rekhta: A Cultural Ode to Urdu

The ninth edition of Jashn-e-Rekhta festival celebrates Urdu language and culture with over 200 artists in more than 40 sessions. The event highlights include Ghazals, Sufi music, and poetry. Attendees appreciate the festival's vibrant atmosphere and opportunity to learn about Urdu traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 17:02 IST
The ninth edition of Jashn-e-Rekhta has drawn thousands of Urdu enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds to revel in the rich tapestry of Urdu culture and tradition. This year's festival, orchestrated by the Rekhta Foundation, promises an eclectic mix of over 200 artists in 40-plus sessions across three stages.

Featuring an array of performances such as Ghazals, Sufi music, Qawwali, and poetry recitations, the event also includes celebrity interactions and masterclasses. Attendees, like regular participant Fatima, have praised the festival for its ability to attract individuals regardless of their hectic lives, highlighting the captivating allure of Rekhta.

The festival not only provides a platform for exploring Urdu's heritage but also for personal growth, as noted by many visitors who've deepened their understanding of the language. As the annual event culminates on Sunday, it stands testament to the enduring fascination and love for Urdu's cultural legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

