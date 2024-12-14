Allu Arjun Granted Interim Bail After Jailtime in Tragic Stampede Case

Actor Allu Arjun was detained in Chanchalguda Central Prison after being remanded by a local court in a case involving the death of a woman during a stampede at his film premiere.

According to a senior Telangana prisons official, Arjun was treated as a special class prisoner, receiving specific accommodations as per the court's directions. He spent the night uneventfully, having rice and vegetable curry for dinner.

Arjun was released on Saturday following an interim bail from the Telangana High Court despite accusations of delayed release. A tragic stampede incident at the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' resulted in police cases against Arjun and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)