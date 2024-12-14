Charting New Heights: Graduation at Air Force Academy
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh addressed new officers at the Air Force Academy, emphasizing their future leadership roles in the Indian Air Force. The 214th Course cadets graduated, including India's first Weapon Systems officers. The event highlighted the importance of IAF core values as they embark on their careers.
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, the Chief of the Air Staff, has urged new graduates from the Air Force Academy to embrace their future leadership roles within the Indian Air Force. Addressing the Combined Graduation Parade, Singh highlighted the significant responsibilities awaiting the officers.
The CAS emphasized the importance of upholding the traditions and ethos of the IAF, urging the graduates to let the core values of mission, integrity, and excellence guide their careers. He underscored the evolving nature of warfare and the crucial role aerospace power will play.
The graduation of the 214th Course included the commissioning of the first batch of Weapon Systems branch officers. During the ceremony, 204 cadets were awarded their ranks, marking a pivotal moment in their military careers and celebrating a milestone in IAF history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
